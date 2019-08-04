Share:

LAHORE : Unidentified swindlers snatched away 14 sacrificial goats by offering intoxicated food items to the poor vendors in Iqbal Town on Saturday. Police sources said two victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital in unconscious condition. They were identified by police as 13-year-old Dawood and 40-year-old Rana Shahid. Both the victims were selling goats alongside a road in Iqbal Town when some unidentified persons served them intoxicated food items. The vendors fell unconscious after as they consumed the food. The swindlers took away goats worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and fled instantly.. The police are investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.