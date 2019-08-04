Share:

SIALKOT - Locals have turned Govt Boys Primary School Rakhaana, Sialkot into a cattle-shed as they tie up cattle heads in the ground and classrooms of the school in summer vacations.

It has been learnt that there is no proper check to look after the school building during summer vacations. This is the only school in Rakhaana area for providing primary education to hundreds of students.

The miserable condition of the school has perturbed students as well as their parents. Local social, religious, educational, and political circles have expressed grave concern over the prevalent miserable condition at the school.

Some students of the school including Zeeshan Haider, Ali Raza, Usama, Usman Iqbal, and Nasir Mehmood said: “We went to our school ground to play cricket a few days ago, but we were astonished to see the cattle tied up there in the ground and classrooms.” They added: “The locals have turned our school into a cattle-shed.”

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to save their school from this destruction. They also demanded that higher authorities in the administration look into the matter and order removal of the cattle.

When contacted, officials of Sialkot District Education Authority said that they were not aware of the pathetic situation. However, they assured that a stern action would be taken against those guilty of tying up cattle in the school.

CUSTOMS SEIZE RS20M WORTH OF CONTRABANDS

Anti-Smuggling Squad of Pakistan Customs raided at a private godown in Small Industrial Estate No.2 and seized a huge quantity of smuggled dry milk worth of Rs20 million here on Saturday.

According to senior officials of Pakistan Customs, the dry milk was smuggled from different countries and was being supplied to local markets. They said that the private godown was also sealed, adding that its owner and an employee were also arrested during raid.