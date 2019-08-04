Share:

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday urged the nation to stand with Pakistan armed forces with full spirit and enthusiasm to support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

In a video message pertaining to a tense situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and along Line of Control, he said Modi was badly exposed by US President Donald Trump and is now doing such acts for face-saving.

“Modi was suffering due to the successful negotiations between United States President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan as Trump has revealed the hypocrite face of India before the world,” he added.

The Minister strongly condemned the Indian government’s decision to deploy additional troops to the held valley, saying the move has created fear psychosis among the people.

He appealed the nation and especially the youth to highlight Indian forces’ atrocities on social media