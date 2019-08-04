BHAWALNAGAR  -    Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly throwing acid on members of the same family in Qadirpur area in the jurisdiction of Farid City police station.

According to details, Muhammad Abbas along with his accomplice Jabir threw acid on his wife Salma Bibi, mother-in-law Bashiran Bibi, seven years old Kiran and three years old Rehan over a domestic dispute.

The DPO personally visited the victim’s family and instantly constituted a five-member police team, headed by SP Investigation Naeemul Hasan to arrest the suspects.