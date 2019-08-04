Share:

HAFIZABAD - Two minors drowned while swimming in a fish farm in Kalianwala village here on Saturday. According to rescue sources, nine-year-old Shahid Hussain s/o Ijaz and 10-year-old Abdur Rauf s/o Hussain were swimming in the fish farm when they drowned. The villagers and rescue squad fished out their bodies. Meanwhile, a horse cart driver received serious burns while the horse died after receiving severe electrical shocks from a high voltage electricity wires lying on the road near railway gate Thatha Khokhran on Sargodha-Hafizabad Road. Mazhar Iqbal, who received serious burns, was shifted to Trauma Centre by Rescue 1122. The poor cart driver has appealed to Punjab chief minister and Gepco Chief to take serious action against the officials for their negligence and provide him suitable compensation for the loss of his horse.