KASUR - Journalists have gone through difficult times and faced oppression in every era but with unprecedented unity, the journalist community has proven their mettle by fight together against all odd. Kasur Press Club President Haji Muhammad Sharif Mehar stated while addressing a convention of the journalists from across the district held here at the KPC the other day. He pledged that they would continue raising voice for the rights of journalists at every platform. Different speakers on the occasion, said that every government made promises and tall claims regarding journalists right prior to coming to power, adding that but they never practically fulfilled them which exposed their real faces. “Journalists have always played frontline role in the betterment and development of society and formed public opinion towards betterment of country,” they pointed out. In his speech, KPC General Secretary Aslam Khan said that it is failure of the state that the journalists are not provided with their rights and it can damage image of the state. The convention was attended by a journalists including KPC Chairman Ajmal Shah, General Secretary Aslam Khan, Nawaz Kareemi, Muhammad Shafiq, Mehar Javaid, Takreem Ali, Tariq Mehmood Jutt, Imran Faizi, Muhammad Ghaffar, Abdul Rehman, Imran Zaib, Abu Bakar, Mehar Muhammad Ashiq, Noor Ahmed, Shehroz Zaib, Zakir Hussain, Hafiz Abdul Waris, Muhammad Ishfaq Mehr, Shafiq Saliq, Zeeshan Ali and others.