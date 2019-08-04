Share:

The peace process on Afghanistan is getting momentum. In view of the US President Donald Trump’s possible visit American delegation is reaching Islamabad on Monday.

On the other hand the US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Doha for dialogue with Taliban.

Zalmay Khalilzad has given the news of his arrival in Doha in a message on social coordination website twitter and said that Taliban are ready for an agreement and they are also ready for the best agreement.

According to reports diplomatic sources told in Washington that envoy on South and Central Asian Foreign Affairs Alice Wills is coming to Islamabad for talks on Afghanistan and mutual relations.

Sources said that during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House and in the context of consultations between US and Pakistan, US delegation is visiting Islamabad. They said that during the Doha dialogue if an agreement is reached between US and Taliban then President Trump to give final touches to the agreement will visit Afghanistan in September.

According to sources if Donald Trump will visit Afghanistan, then to prove improvement of its relations with US, Pakistan will urge President Trump to visit Islamabad.

