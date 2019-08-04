Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday that more than 1,500 police laid their lives for peace.

“The martyrs are the asset of Punjab Police and their sacrifice is the pride of the force and the mission to maintain peace will be accomplished at all costs,” he said in his address at the Martyrs Monument on The Mall.

CCPO BA Nasir, DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan, CTO Liaqat Ali, senior policemen, traffic warden, traders and civil society members attend the event held on the eve of Police Martyrs Day. Government and non-government organisations will hold special sittings to pay tribute to lawmen who laid their lives in the line of duty today.

The IGP said that cowardly acts of terrorists failed to demoralise police officials and officers. He said that despite continuous attacks on Punjab Police the morale of the force is up and high.

The IGP said that families of martyrs are part of the police department. I consider their problems as my personal problems and will continue to address them in every possible way,” he said.

He promised the police department would continue providing assistance to the families for the education of children of martyrs.

“On my request, the government has distributed all pending Shuhada package cheques to the families of martyrs,” he said. During the event the Punjab Police Band played soulful tunes to pay respect to the martyrs. Meanwhile, the officers offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, The CTO said the policemen who died in the line of duty are the real heroes of the police force. He said the great sacrifices of police martyrs would be remembered forever. He said the martyrs are the assets of the police force since they lost their lives to protect the lives and properties of follow citizens.

Malik said hat every traffic police official is the soldier of martyred DIG Syed Ahmad Mobin who lost his in the line of duty in Lahore. “I feel proud for being part of the brave police force which laid hundreds of lives to protect citizens. On this Police Martyr Day, we must renew our commitment to build better and safer Pakistan and to end criminals, extremists, and terrorists from the soil,” he said.

More than two dozen people embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in front of Punjab Assembly where pharmacists staged a protest a couple of years ago.

SSP Operations Zahid Gondal of Punjab Police and DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (r) Ahmad Mobin were among the martyrs.

The Jamat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the attack that left more than six dozen injured.

DIG Mobin was at the site to negotiate with protesters for an end to the sit-in and to clear the area when the tragedy took place.

A suicide bomber attacked security forces guarding Data Darbar two months ago killed at least 10 people. Five police were among the victims.

Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying their target was the police. Hundreds of devotees were inside and outside the shrine, where a local Sufi saint is buried, when the blast took place.