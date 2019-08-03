Share:

hough there are various organizations for providing women their fundamental rights, 50 thousand women are killed annually. Moreover, (UNODC) shared a report in Austria capital Veina according to which every year, 50 thousand women are killed by husbands, parents, brothers, family members, and others. In 2017, 87000 women across the world were killed. A recent report said that in Asian countries 20 thousand, in African countries 19 thousand, in American countries 8 thousand while in European countries 3 thousand women are killed annually which is really heartbreaking. I request women activists organizations to kindly give attention to this worrisome issue.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.