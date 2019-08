Share:

Youm e Shudha Police was observed in National Highway and Motorway Police Lines HQRS Islamabad on Sunday.

The occasion was graced by Jamil Ahmad Hashmi AIG.

The families of shudha of HQRS zone and all staff posted at HQRS attended the event. Shudha Slami presented and wreath was laid at Yadgar e Shudha. DUA was offered.

The AIG & HQRS attributed the sacrifices of shudha. At the end, shield, gift hampers and cash were presented to families of shudha.Bara khana was served in all participants.