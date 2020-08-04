Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on the third day of Eid, confirmed above 300 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases with eight more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The data released by the NCOC on COVID-19 situation in the country said that 330 people were tested positive with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll of the infected patients in the country to 280,029.

It also said that with eight new deaths due to the virus the number of deaths in the country had reached 5,984.

Of the eight new deaths in last 24 hours, seven died in hospitals and one out of the hospital on August 2nd.

The data released by NCOC said that 11,026 tests were conducted in previous 24 hours which included 5,272 tests in Sindh, 3,554 in Punjab, 648 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,271 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 105 in Balochistan, 84 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 92 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NCOC data said that 248,873 people had recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count adding that there was no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB & Balochistan.

Meanwhile, 213 ventilators were reported as occupied across Pakistan out of 1,859 allocated for COVID-19.

The released data said that total active COVID-19 cases in the country were 25,172. A total of 280,029 cases have been detected so far (AJK 2,093; Balochistan 11,774; GB 2,180; ICT 15,076; KP 34,223; Punjab 93,197; Sindh 121,486)

Providing details about deaths in the country it said that 5,984 deaths occurred in the country including 2,224 in Sindh, (1 died in hospital on Aug 2), 2,148 in Punjab (3 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on Aug 2), 1,202 in KP (2 died in hospital on Aug 2), 165 in ICT, 136 in Balochistan, 55 in GB (1 died in hospital on Aug 2) and 54 in AJK.