KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said here on Monday that a total of 51,312 tonnes of carcasses were safely buried in the city during the last three days.

Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) MD Kashif Gulzar discussed with the minister the issues related to the removal of debris and relocation of landfill sites.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the SWMB was in the process of removing the animal remains, while the operation will continue till night in which complaints related to offal’s disposal would also be looked into. “All the collection points will be cleared by night while the spray of disinfectants is also being ensured,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Kashif Gulzar Sheikh, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board MD, visited the landfill sites, collection points and inspected the removal of debris and other issues.

He was told that 4,691 tonnes of debris had been lifted from Malir district, 10,389 tonnes from district Central, 5004 tonnes from Korangi district and 9,012 tonnes from district West. Sheikh was briefed that eighty five points were set up to collect the debris in one place, while other works were also in progress.

Meanwhile, officials of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board made it sure that monitoring in each district remained transparent due to which people got relief and better results were produced.