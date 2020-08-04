Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Lahore Waste Management Company carried successful Eidul Azha cleanliness operation in the provincial capital of Punjab. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) disposed of record breaking 54 thousand tons of animal waste particularly offal during three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The operation was backed by day-and-night working of thousands of sanitary workers, machinery including pickups, compactors, dumpers, loaders and on the support of Turkish Contractor Companies i.e. Albayrak and Ozpak. Chief Minister Punjab has appreciated Solid Waste Management arrangements during all days of Eid. CM Punjab acknowledged the day-and- night efforts of these dedicated workers, who have sacrificed their Eid holidays and helped ensure a clean environment for Lahorites to make them enjoy the eve but appreciation by us can serve them more than anything. Chairman LWMC and MD LWMC followed by other LWMC officials paid a frequent visits across the city to monitor Eid-ul- Azha’s cleanliness operation. They also monitored the whole operation from the video wall control room. Chairman LWMC said that the department is working in the light of Chief Minister’s direction. The entire staff of LWMC deserves appreciation over their exceptional performance during Eid. MD LWMC stated that LWMC devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 54 thousand tons of animal waste i.e. collection of offal using 1.7 million waste bags which were distributed among masses at Eid camps, model camps, shops, mosques and during door-to-door campaigns.