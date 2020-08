Share:

Islamabad-On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 2020, actress Aisha Khan and her daughter Mahnoor Malik wore same outfits, designed by Faiza Saqlain.The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was spotted in powder blue traditional dress.Aisha Khan has been an important part of the entertainment industry who has won millions of hearts by her brilliant work.

She tied the knot with Major Uqbah Malik in 2018 in a private ceremony.The stunning couple was blessed with a baby girl named Mahnoor Malik.