ISLAMABAD - The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday lamented that domicile of Kashmir was being granted to the Hindu residents of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Delhi in order to displace the Kashmiri people from their homeland and to rob their rights.

“We will have to give up defen­sive policy and respond to India in the same language which it uses against Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

Talking to a parliamentary del­egation led by Chairman Parlia­mentary Kashmiri Committee Sheharyar Afridi and later in a chat with media, Sardar Masood said that Kashmir issue did not belong to a particular political party but it was the common agenda of all political forces of Pakistan.

The decision of the parliamen­tarians to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the Kashmiri people in Mu­zaffarabad had carried the mes­sage that the people of Pakistan considered Kashmir as part of their body and their own home.

He said the Indian actions of August 5 last year had fully ex­posed India in the length and cranny of the world and had cre­ated new vistas for the Kashmir committee to draw up a compre­hensive policy to take the voice of Kashmiri people across the world.

“This is by virtue of the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri peo­ple that Kashmir issue has once again emerged as an internation­al issue,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheharyar Afridi said the pres­ence of Pakistani parliamentar­ians in Muzaffarabad to cele­brate Eid with kashmiri people carried a message that all Pa­kistani political forces includ­ing parliamentary parties stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and they considered the pain of the Kash­miri people on both sides of the Line of Control as their own pain.

While condemning the Indian attempts to change the demog­raphy of the Occupied Kashmir, repression against the Kashmi­ri people, and shelling on the in­nocent civilians of Azad Kashmir along the Line of Control, She­haryar Afridi said these tricks were designed to hide the worst violation of human rights and other unlawful actions being tak­en by India in occupied Kashmir.

Other members of the dele­gation included Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir and Gil­git Baltistan Affairs Sobia Ka­mal Khan, Senator Mohammad Ali Khan Saif, MNAs Mohammad Akram, Asma Qadeer, Naurin Fa­rooq Ibrahim Khan, Uzma Riaz director general Kashmir Com­mittee Nasim Khalid and other officials.