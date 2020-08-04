Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muham­mad Faiq Shah has urged the government to open all educational institu­tions under strict strand­ed operating procedures (SOPs) after Eid holidays.

In a statement on Mon­day, Faiq Shah said that educational institu­tions were being opened across the world under SOPs. He said education and awareness was es­sential to improve the economy, social and law. He was of the view that the government, elected representatives and in­stitutions should not un­derestimate the demand of declaring an education emergency in the coun­try. The ATP chief said that education was the only sector which had been adversely affect­ed due to Covid-19 pan­demic.

He said standard of education and condi­tion of educational in­stitutions were worst in all the federating units, especially in Sindh and Punjab. He said it was our misfortune that in­cumbent rulers gave less priority to crucial issues during last two years, which was com­pletely unjust and unfair with the country