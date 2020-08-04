PESHAWAR - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has urged the government to open all educational institutions under strict stranded operating procedures (SOPs) after Eid holidays.
In a statement on Monday, Faiq Shah said that educational institutions were being opened across the world under SOPs. He said education and awareness was essential to improve the economy, social and law. He was of the view that the government, elected representatives and institutions should not underestimate the demand of declaring an education emergency in the country. The ATP chief said that education was the only sector which had been adversely affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.
He said standard of education and condition of educational institutions were worst in all the federating units, especially in Sindh and Punjab. He said it was our misfortune that incumbent rulers gave less priority to crucial issues during last two years, which was completely unjust and unfair with the country