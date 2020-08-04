Share:

Australian soccer club Central Coast Mariners, who acquired Olympic run extraordinary Usain Bolt for a prominent preliminary in 2018, face an unsure future with its executive/proprietor saying on Tuesday he is leaving the group.

Mike Charles Worth, who helped spare the Gosford-based strugglers from money related ruin in 2013, said he would sell his greater part stake or hand it back to the A-League on the off chance that he was unable to discover a purchaser.

"Following 10 years of association with the Mariners, I feel all is good and well for me to now move to one side and to search for another financial specialist to assume the responsibility for Club," the Briton said in a club articulation.

The Mariners, who beat Melbourne Victory 3-2 in western Sydney on Monday in their last round of the period, will complete base for the fourth time in five crusades.

Sailors Chief Executive Shaun Mielekamp revealed to Australian media he was "idealistic" a purchaser could be found to keep the group on the Central Coast however surrendered its future was obscure.

Charles Worth's chairmanship began in 2013 with a prompt victory as the Mariners guaranteed their lady title under Graham Arnold.

Be that as it may, the club immediately ran into some bad luck and the administrator has incensed fans for running the group on a careful spending plan.

The Mariners delighted in a concise flood of worldwide exposure when eight-times Olympic hero Bolt went to the tired Central Coast in eastern New South Wales state yet the Jamaican couldn't concur terms and left following a couple of months.

Britain based Charles Worth revealed to Australian telecaster SBS that he had attempted to get speculation from European clubs yet the COVID-19 pandemic had made a huge difference.

"Everybody is experiencing through and through however considerably more so the little to medium-sized clubs," he said.

"The worldwide market has been exceptionally hard hit."