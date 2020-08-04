LAKKI MARWAT - The administration has banned two-stroke auto rickshaws in the limits of Lakki Marwat district.
“The ban is imposed on the directives of Divisional Commissioner of Bannu”, said an order issued under section 144 Cr.PC by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb. The municipal authorities in Lakki Marwat and Naurang have been directed to give wide publicity to the ban order. The district police have also been directed to ensure implementation on ban in letter and spirit.
Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed and ten others received injuries in different road accidents during Eid holidays.
Rescue and hospital sources said a young motorcyclist Aqibullah lost his life in a road accident near Sarai Gambila. His body was shifted to a local hospital where it was handed over to the relatives after fulfilling formalities.
Two bike riders were wounded when their motorcycle skidded off the road near Manjiwala Chowk. The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Naurang. Another two motorcyclists were also wounded in an accident near Dallokhel Phattak (old railway crossing) at Lakki-Tajazai Road.
An auto rickshaw overturned due to over-speeding near Gandi Chowk on busy Bannu-DI Khan Road, inflicting injuries to two people including a minor boy. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Naurang.
Two persons were also wounded in a collision between a car and motorcycle near Wanda Sattarkhel on Lakki-Tajazai Road. They were admitted to Government City Hospital.