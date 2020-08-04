Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The administration has banned two-stroke auto rickshaws in the limits of Lakki Marwat district.

“The ban is imposed on the di­rectives of Divisional Commis­sioner of Bannu”, said an order is­sued under section 144 Cr.PC by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ha­seeb. The municipal authorities in Lakki Marwat and Naurang have been directed to give wide publicity to the ban order. The district police have also been di­rected to ensure implementation on ban in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed and ten others re­ceived injuries in different road accidents during Eid holidays.

Rescue and hospital sources said a young motorcyclist Aqibul­lah lost his life in a road accident near Sarai Gambila. His body was shifted to a local hospital where it was handed over to the relatives after fulfilling formalities.

Two bike riders were wound­ed when their motorcycle skid­ded off the road near Manjiwala Chowk. The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospi­tal Naurang. Another two mo­torcyclists were also wounded in an accident near Dallokhel Phattak (old railway crossing) at Lakki-Tajazai Road.

An auto rickshaw overturned due to over-speeding near Gan­di Chowk on busy Bannu-DI Khan Road, inflicting injuries to two people including a minor boy. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Naurang.

Two persons were also wounded in a collision between a car and motorcycle near Wan­da Sattarkhel on Lakki-Tajazai Road. They were admitted to Government City Hospital.