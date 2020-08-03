Share:

ISLAMABAD - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched countrywide operation during Eid ul Azha urging people to dump offal and leftovers of sacrificial animals away from the vicinity of the airports, informed a spokesman on Monday. He said this operational drive was being carried out at all airports of the country including Gawadar, Quetta, Skardu, Chitral, Multan, Faisalabad and Sukkur Airport. It also urged the people to pack the animals’ offal and leftovers in garbage bags and bury them at the designated places, he said. CAA had deployed special squad near the airports to pick up leftovers of the sacrificial animals. Snipers to shoot down the birds were also deployed to avoid any untoward incident during Eid ul Azha. The CAA also pleaded local administrations to ensure cleanliness around the airports, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, he informed that on the directions of Aviation Division, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has recovered its land measuring 47 Kanal and 11 Marla from the possession of a government run department. An inquiry was conducted in which District Administration of DI Khan was approached and the land which cost around Rs 47 crores was recovered from the government run department and has been transferred back to PMD.