Waist-high contaminated water, blocked drains, collapse of infrastructure, electrocution and undeserved deaths of countless residents are just a few of the concerns born out of inept provincial governance in Karachi. Foreseeing that the matter would only get worse due to upcoming spells of monsoon rainfall, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), have initiated a cleanup drive at the behest of the federal government to mitigate some of the damage done to the metropolis.

The project, a directive of PM Imran Khan, has been structured to clear out major drains and sewers through the removal, transportation and subsequent dumping of waste into landfill sites. The promise of unlimited funds has allowed for heavy machinery to be employed for efficient and quick relief. Under the command of federal bodies, Karachi’s circumstances are bound to change positively—an assurance that the provincial government could not give to its own people. For weeks, the city remained in dire and inhabitable conditions. When the situation does improve, now that the reigns lie in the hands of others, the PPP leadership will still have to answer for their persistent apathy towards the public.

It is imperative to note that Karachi faces a plethora of multifaceted problems, one of which is the fact that sewerage and storm-water drainage systems are not separate. The failure of pipes, already layered with solidifying sediment and natural waste, to consume storm-water create a ginormous sanitary hazard. Furthermore, the city also has some of the biggest waste landfills in the country. On average, 20,000 tonnes of solid waste is produced on a daily basis. Out of this, only 4,000 tonnes is deemed useful while the rest just sits idly in acres of emptied land. It is astonishing that waste management has been completely disregarded for years.

Fortunately, the first step towards resolving the issue is being taken. The hope is that with time and long-term planning, a more permanent solution can be employed.