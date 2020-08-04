Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that those sacrificing their lives for the nation are the hero of the nation and the martyrs of the Punjab police have written history by rendering blood to safeguard the life and property of the citizens.

In his message, the CM said that memories of police martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts adding that protection of martyrs’ families is our duty. Today, we express our complete solidarity with the families of police martyrs and the nation pays tributes to her great heroes. The government has also given a special package for the heirs of martyred police officials, the CM added.