KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah on Monday said that 219 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 4484 samples were tested raising the tally to 121,705 while two more patients died lifting the death toll to 2226.

In a statement issued here from CM House, the CM said that 4,484 tests were con­ducted which detected 219 cases that constituted five percent current detection rate. He said so far 777,468 samples had been tested which diagnosed 121,705 cases, of them 111,249 had recovered, including 243 overnight. The overall re­covery rate had been re­corded at 91 percent.

According to CM, two more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,226 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said currently 8230 patients were under treatment, of them 7772 in home isola­tion, nine at Isolation cen­ters and 449 in different hospitals. He said the con­dition of 365 patients was stated to be critical while 64 had been shifted to ven­tilators.

The CM said that out of 219 new cases, 95 belonged to Karachi, of them 34 to South, 29 East, 11 Central, 10 Malir, nine Korangi and two West.

He said that Kashmore had 17 cases, Ghotki 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Shikarpur 10, Umerkot sev­en, Hyderabad, Larkana and Naushehroferoze five each, Sukkur and Tando Al­lahayar four each, Khair­pur, Dadu and Mirpurkhas three each, Kambar, Ma­tiari, Sanghar and Sujawal two each, Jacobabad, Tan­do Mohammad Khan, That­ta and Badin one each.

The CM urged people to follow SOPs to stay safe.