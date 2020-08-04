Share:

QUETTA - A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour on suspicion of Siakari in Tehsil Tamboo area of Nasirabad district, said a police spokesperson on Monday.

According to the detail, an alleged accused Haji opened fire at his wife and her alleged paramour namely Pehlwan on allegation of having illicit relation at Magsi Shakh and managed to fled from the scene. As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police have registered a case and started probe.