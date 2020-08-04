Share:

TANK - Deputy Commission­er Muhammad Kabir Af­ridi on Monday paid a surprise visit to Dis­trict Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital and District Jail to inspect facilities and SOPs.

He instructed author­ities concerned to en­sure provision of facili­ties to the people under SOPs. The DC was ac­companied by Addition­al Assistant Commission­er Shaukat Iqbal, doctors and jail staff. He inspect­ed different wards and inquired about health of the patients.

The DC also directed to improve facilities in hospitals and to provide best medical facilities to patients.

He said negligence in duties would not be tol­erated and strict action would be taken against officials on absence from duties.

The DC also visited var­ious sectors of the Dis­trict Jail where he met with prisoners and in­quired about facilities and their well-being.

He directed the jail su­perintendent to provide maximum facilities to jail inmates.