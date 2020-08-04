TANK - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital and District Jail to inspect facilities and SOPs.
He instructed authorities concerned to ensure provision of facilities to the people under SOPs. The DC was accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, doctors and jail staff. He inspected different wards and inquired about health of the patients.
The DC also directed to improve facilities in hospitals and to provide best medical facilities to patients.
He said negligence in duties would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against officials on absence from duties.
The DC also visited various sectors of the District Jail where he met with prisoners and inquired about facilities and their well-being.
He directed the jail superintendent to provide maximum facilities to jail inmates.