ISLAMABAD (Rahul Basharat): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday elevated his aide Dr. Faisal Sultan, (Focal Person of PM on novel Covid-19) as Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS). His appointment has come after the resignation of previous SAPM on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza on July 29. In March last, Dr. Faisal Sultan was appointed as Lead and Focal Person on Covid-19 on honorary basis. According to a government statement, the status of Faisal Sultan will be of federal minister. Former SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus on appointment of Dr. Faisal Sultan as Lead and Focal Person on COVID-19 had shared his appointment letter and said that Dr. Faisal Sultan’s responsibility would be to provide direct input to the National Coordination Committee (NCC). The notiafication issued on his appointment as Lead and Focal Person on COVID-19 has also said that he was to reach out all stake holders, get input from them and recommend actions for prevention of spread based on available data sets. He was also responsible to recommend resource creation for care and treatment for persons suffering from COVID-19 based on available data and to create a group of experts to provide suggestions on improving Pakistan’s corona response and channelling implementable solutions to the National Coordination Committee/Prime Minister.