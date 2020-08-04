Share:

DADU/MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered Eidul Azha prayers at more than 900 eidgahs, mosques and imambargahs here on Saturday morning and later performed the religious obligation of sacrifice.

Some 60 large congregations were held at the Eidgah Qasimabad Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantonment, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony, Masumeen Mosque in Tando Agha and other places.

More than 2,500 personnel, including 250 police commandos and 300 volunteers, were deployed for the security purposes while all the mosques, imambargahs as well as eidgahs were searched by the Bomb Disposal Squad prior to the prayers, according to the police spokesman. However, compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preventing spread of the coronavirus pandemic was rarely seen as thousands of Muslims rushed to join the Eid prayers. A similar disregard for the SOPs was also evident at the cattle markets.

The staff of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Municipal Committee Tando Jam and District Council Hyderabad collected animal offal from all parts of the city, but complaints were still reported about delay in collecting the offal which the people usually throw on the roads.

Warning of urban flooding: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of interior Sindh from August 06 to 08 as monsoon’s low pressure is likely to enter Sindh on Thursday. According to a weather advisory issued by the Met office on Monday, heavy downpours may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hilly areas of the country from August 06 Thursday to August 08 (Saturday). All the authorities concerned had been advised to remain in a state of high alert during the abovementioned period to avoid any untoward incident, the Met dept officials said. They said that widespread rain/wind- thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar ,Matiari,Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad Nawabshah from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday while scattered rain - thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) were expected in Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar- Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and other parts of the province on Friday and Saturday.

Eid prayers offered amidst tight security

Eid prayers were held at eidgahs and other open spaces amidst strict security arrangements in Mirpurkhas on Saturday morning. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.

Later, people performed the religious obligation of sacrifice of animals and distributed meat among the poor people. People had to brave severe heat during all three days of the Eidul Adha, and remained indoors to protect themselves. Police personnel were deployed in and around the Eid congregations while patrolling was intensified.

Police also set up checkposts at the entry and exit points of the city to search vehicles and the outsiders.