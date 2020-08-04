Share:

MULTAN - Metropolitan Corporation (MC) imposed fine Rs 13000 on different citizens for illegal collection of animal hides, during Eid-ul-Adha.

The officials of the Corporation conducted raids at various locations during Eid days. They imposed fine of Rs 13000 on illegal collection of hides. Similarly, the teams made 14 raids at various locations to discourage burning of heads and trotters.

According to Chief Corporation Officer (CCO) Iqbal Fareed, they imposed a heavy fine Rs 100,000 in raids during last 12 days. Metropolitan also responded to public complaints during Eid days by setting up control room.