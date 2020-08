Share:

BAJAUR - Four people including two women re­ceived burn injuries when a house caught fire in Bilot area of Mohmond Tehsil here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a fire erupted at a house of Shah Feroz and gutted all household arti­cles and valuables. Two women and two children re­ceived burn injuries. Local people and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site and started rescue oper­ation.

They extinguished the fire and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Khaar.