FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) disposed of more than 14000 ton waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan said on Monday that more than 1163 machines and vehicles including pickups, loader rickshaws, dumpers, excavator, shawl, etc. were deployed in cleanliness operation.

He said that FWMC had achieved the target and successfully completed the operation. He said that routine cleanliness campaign of the city had also been carried out to keep the environment neat and clean.

The CEO thanked Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and parliamentarians for supervising the cleanliness operation.

The company also resolved more than 5000 complaints through feedback.

On the other hand, the police booked five persons on the charge of burning goat/cow trotters and skulls (siri, paye) at public places during Eid days.

A spokesperson of local administration said on Monday that the government had prohibited burning of ‘siri paye’ of sacrificial animals at public places, commercial areas, markets, bazaars, roadsides etc.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Ayub Bukhari along with his team visited various areas of the city and found five persons including Ali Hasan, Taj Din, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ahmad and Muhammad Waseem violating the ban in city area in Jhang bazaar. Cases were registered against them, he added.