Attock-Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that this government is committed to serve the people and to provide them facilities for which billions are being spent. He said this during his visit to village Mirza, where an independent group which include Malik Amjad, Haji Dilawar, Jamshed Omer, Munawar Saeed, Malik Saadat and others announced to join PTI. Yawar Bokhari on this occasion while talking to journalists said that the joining PTI by this group is an ample proof that people are satisfied with the performance of this government. He said that in village Mirza millions have been spent on construction of a road and sewerage system. He said that soon Government Girls Middle School will be upgraded to high level while a water filtration plant has been approved for this village.

While talking about other development in his constituency, Yawar Bokhari said that this government, on priority basis, established Mother and Child Care Hospital Attock having capacity of 100 beds, which is being made functional while a new building for this hospital will be built soon at the cost of more than Rs3 billion having capacity of 200 beds and state of the art health facilities. He said a nursing college for Attock has also been approved. Yawar Bokhari said that mother and child care hospital will ensure provision of better health facilities to mother and their children and will also minimise mortality rate.