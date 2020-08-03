Share:

Islamabad-Just a lazy evening That’s what Paramore’s Hayley Williams was having when she pulled out her acoustic guitar and sang a bit of her solo single “Simmer” on her back porch in the latest episode of her “self-serenade” series. The minute-long, meditative snippet is so quiet you can hear the birds chirping in the background, and it features a cameo from the singer’s dog, Alf, who finds a spot to chill and watch the command outdoor performance.

“This song came out 6 hundred years ago, b.c. (before corona) but i still love it and it keeps evolving,” Williams wrote in the video’s caption. “Thanks for listening to me sing to myself all these months. i have really enjoyed sharing li’l glimpses into my solitude like this. hope you’re stayin safe and allowing yourself some peace in your own solitude.” The song Simmer was released in February this year.