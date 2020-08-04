Share:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and few districts of Kashmir.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu, Leh and Anantnag is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain/ thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh seventeen, Pulwama, Baramulla and Shopian nineteen and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade.