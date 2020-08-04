Share:

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongside Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan IG Islamabad Police visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada, Police Lines, Islamabad as a feature of watching the Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada) and laid wreath on their grave.

He paid tribute to the penances of those cops and jawans who yielded their lives in the line of obligation. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Nasir M. Qureshi and Khalid Chaudhry were likewise present at the event.

Composing his emotions in the visitors' book at the event, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed composed that the police saints have composed a past filled with valiance and fortitude with their blood by relinquishing their carries on with so as to shield the nation from fear mongers and scoundrels.

He composed that the country would consistently recollect the unrivaled penances delivered by the police saints as they gave their blood to make Pakistan a quiet and secure nation, which was basic prerequisite to encourage the business and venture exercises.

He additionally commended the extraordinary endeavors of Islamabad police and other law-authorization organizations for killing the fear mongering from the district so as to make helpful conditions for business and monetary exercises. He emphasized that business network would consistently remain with Islamabad Police in dealing with the groups of police shuhada.

Communicating his perspectives at the event, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Inspector General of Islamabad Police paid tribute to the saints considering them the as the pride of the nation. He said that the penances of the daring saints reminded all the officials and authorities that police power was a calling as well as a sacrosanct crucial they will proceed with trustworthiness and grit till their final gasp. He said that the penances of cops and jawans could never not go futile.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan IG Police Islamabad and individuals from business network likewise offered fateha for the withdrew spirits and reaffirmed that they considered the groups of the saints as their own and would remain with Islamabad Police in dealing with their requirements.