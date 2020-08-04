ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that National Highway Authority highway starting from Kashmir Chowk and leading to Murree and Muzaffarabad had been renamed as ‘Srinagar Highway’. This route, he said, might also be termed as ‘Road to Srinagar’.
Addressing a simple but graceful unveiling ceremony of Srinagar Highway, Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of Kashmiris, had highlighted the Kashmir issue on global forums successfully. He said, on August 05, 2019 India undertook illegal action about held Kashmir and sieged the whole valley. He said this brutal act of India was being condemned internationally. Declaring Modi as Hitler of the present era, he said, steps of Modi had not only created problems for the Kashmiris but these would also bring hardships for India and would ultimately lead to breakage of India in the coming days.
He said every Pakistani was standing with the Kashmiris and that on August 05, 2020 complete solidarity would be expressed with Kashmiris. He also planted a tree on this occasion