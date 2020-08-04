Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that National High­way Authority highway starting from Kashmir Chowk and leading to Murree and Muzaffarabad had been renamed as ‘Srinagar High­way’. This route, he said, might also be termed as ‘Road to Srinagar’.

Addressing a simple but grace­ful unveiling ceremony of Sri­nagar Highway, Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of Kashmiris, had highlighted the Kashmir issue on global forums successfully. He said, on August 05, 2019 India un­dertook illegal action about held Kashmir and sieged the whole valley. He said this brutal act of India was being condemned in­ternationally. Declaring Modi as Hitler of the present era, he said, steps of Modi had not only cre­ated problems for the Kashmiris but these would also bring hard­ships for India and would ulti­mately lead to breakage of India in the coming days.

He said every Pakistani was standing with the Kashmiris and that on August 05, 2020 com­plete solidarity would be ex­pressed with Kashmiris. He also planted a tree on this occasion