Explaining main features of the new political map, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the map clearly shows Kashmir as a disputed territory, which is required to be resolved under the UN resolutions and as per aspirations of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India's illegal action of August 5 last year has totally been rejected in the map.

The Minister said it has been declared that Siachen is part of Pakistan, and we challenge India's position on it. Similarly, he said, India's claim about Sir Creek has also been rejected in the map. He said the map also shows that erstwhile FATA areas have become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the new map has given a message that the Pakistani nation will continue supporting the Kashmiris for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.