LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that Central Crime Branch should examine actions of criminals in dacoity, theft of car and motorcycle and drugs dealings and not only indicate such points where these gangs are active but also assign task of their arrests to respective district after fully examining modus operandi of these gangs and also provide every kind of help in this regard.

In addition to it, other districts should provide complete support to respective district for arrest of these gangs.

He further said that DPOs and Circle Officers of all districts should hold weekly open courts observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Corona on regular basis so that citizens may not face any trouble for provision of justice.

For elimination of complaints received on front desks in village police stations, IG Punjab directed that special focus should be given on monitoring of front desks in village police stations and monthly report should be sent to me regularly. He further said that for elimination of crimes and improvement in public service delivery, effective use of information technology is the need of hour therefore, for further improving working of police stations, use of effective information technology under issued SOPs should be ensured at any cost and senior officers should admonish those, who violate these SOPs during their surprise visits.

He further said that for boosting self-accountability process, accountability branch should improve monitoring process of police stations, police offices and departmental inquiries with effective use of IT Apps and softwares and also execute all matters with full impartiality as early as possible.

He moreover said that in cases of Kite flying, aerial firing, gambling and drugs dealing, digital monitoring must be ensured from registration of cases to completion of challans so that awarding of punishments to violators of law might be speeded up and every possible protection should provided to wealth and lives of citizens. He further said that 15 days report bearing 24/7 monitoring of inter provincial check posts should be sent to Central Police Office whereas a separate App should be prepared for assessing performance and digital monitoring of riverine check posts of districts including Attock, Mianwali, Layyah and other districts. He moreover said that desired results from public facilitation IT projects can only be acquired through better monitoring and inspection so for resolution of issues of citizens, staff of SP complaints, front desks, 8787 Compliant Center, Police Khidmat Marakiz and Pukar 15 should perform their duties with full commitment and diligence and also provide every possible guidance for quick resolution of problems of citizens. These views were expressed by him while chairing a session held at Central Police Office today. In the session, issue related with required Apps and softwarws of all branches and their up gradation along with other issues came under discussion. During the session, Addl: IG Operations, Addl: IG PHP, Addl: IG Investigation, and Addl: IG IAB briefed about use of IT projects in their sections and shared progress report that as per vision of IG Punjab use of modern softwares and applications by information technology in police working is going on speedily so that public may be benefited from fruits of modern policing.

Living nations never forget sacrifices of their martyrs: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that living nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for protection of wealth and lives of people and for peace of their country.

He further said that field officers went to homes of martyrs and gave a message to their families that police department and all force is standing side-by-side with them on this joyful moment and police force will not leave them alone even at the time of happiness or grief.

He moreover, said that Eid gifts have been sent to families of all martyrs across the province and their requirements shall also be fulfilled in future on priority basis.

These views were expressed by him after offering Eid prayer at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed paid salutations to martyrs memorials. After this, IG Punjab also distributed Eidi among police employees of Police Lines.

On this occasion, CCPO Lahore, Zulfiqar Hameed, Addl IG Farooq Mazhar, Addl IG (retired) Sarmad Saeed, Addl IG (retired), Sohail Khan, DIG Kamran Khan, DIG Salman Sultan Rana, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSP Captain (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, AIi Athar Ismail, SP Security Bilal Zafar along with other officers were present.

IG Punjab issued directions to police officers for provision of better security of city during Eid days and said that police officers and officials should remain high alert for protection of wealth and lives of citizens.