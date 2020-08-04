Share:

KARACHI - Member National Commission for Minorities Jaipal Chhabria on Monday appealed to the international community to intervene and influence India to stop atrocities in its illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir. In a video message regarding Youm-e-Istehsal, he said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions.

Jaipal said the Indian Government on August 5, 2019 illegally revoked Article 370 and since then scores of Kashmiri people have been killed, women molested, human rights activists abducted by the Indian forces. Communication services have been suspended by the fascist Modi Government to hide its cruel face from the world which was not possible in this era. He said the Modi Government revoked the Article 370 with an intention to turn Kashmiris into a minority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken number of positive steps for the development of peace among both the countries and those have been appreciated worldwide. On the other hand, Modi has been exposed and the perception of India being secular state has changed.

Sharma condemns occupation of Kashmir by India

Human Rights Activist Krishan Sharma Monday said illegal occupation of Kashmir by India was a clear violation of charter of united nation and violations of human right laws.

We stand with Kashmir peoples and express support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions, he said this talking to APP here.

On August 05 2019, Fascist Modi repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping IIOJK of its special status, he added.

Sharma said a military siege and communications blackout has been in place in IIOJK since August 5.

He further said it was indigenous movement for freedom and we would continue to support till they get freedom from illegal action by India.

He urged to International communities and organizations to protect the political rights of Kashmir people and also help them to get freedom from illegal occupation of India.