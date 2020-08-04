Share:

Israel on Tuesday confirmed another 1,801 infections and three fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases in the country has risen to 75,083, including 554 deaths, since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21.

A total of 49,753 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed nearly 692,000 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December.

Over 18.29 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India and Russia currently the hardest-hit countries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than half of all patients – over 10.92 million – have recovered so far.