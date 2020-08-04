Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to fulfill the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the federal government has formally summoned a joint session of the Parliament to get the bills, including ‘Mutual Legal Assistance, 2019 Bill, passed on Thursday (6 August).

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session today at 5pm, which will also pass a resolution to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The move to call joint sitting is being made after the failure of the dialogue between the treasury and the opposition benches over the key legislation. The government has decided to get the seven bills passed in a joint session with a majority of votes to complete the legislation on FATF.

Sources said the opposition would create rumpus during the legislation on FATF related bills. The government senior members have asked all the members of treasury benches, including coalition partners, to ensure presence in the joint session. The government side had already passed some FATF related bills from the lower house of parliament. Prime Minister Imran Khan would also attend the joint session of Parliament, where a resolution on Kashmir issue might also be passed.

The federal government faces the challenge of getting off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and needs to send the implementation report to the body by the end of this week. The government needed to complete legislation according to the requirements of the FATF by amending three important bills to come off the grey list.