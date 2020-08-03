Share:

Islamabad-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an unseen photo of their youngest son, Prince Louis. The snap, taken by Kate Middleton at the family home of Anmer Hall, Norfolk, was sent to royal fans to thank them for their well-wishes on the prince’s second birthday. The image was shared on Instagram by royal fan account @katsroyalletters, which is based in Germany. It was printed on the back of a short thank you note from Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 38, which reads: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday. This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes.’ The photo shows Louis, dressed in a £12 blue checked shirt from Sainsbury’s, beaming for the camera as he stands against a wall at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges’ Norfolk home.