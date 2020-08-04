Share:

MOSCOW-The Kremlin on Friday asked ex-Soviet ally Belarus to release 33 Russian men detained in Minsk over an alleged plot to organise riots ahead of next month’s presidential elections.

Belarusian security services on Wednesday arrested the group of Russians, saying they were mercenaries on a mission to destabilise the country in the run-up to the August 9 polls.

Belarus’s KGB security service said the men were members of the Wagner group, a notorious private military firm reportedly controlled by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We hope that in the very near future this incident will be explained by our Belarusian allies and that the citizens will be released,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added that the “groundless detention of Russian citizens does not quite fit the parameters of allied relations”.

Belarus investigators said the men were working with prominent opposition critics Sergei Tikhanovsky and Mikola Statkevich who were both jailed and barred from contesting the ballot.

Peskov on Friday confirmed the Russian men were “employees of a private security company” who were staying temporarily in Belarus before travelling onwards to Istanbul.