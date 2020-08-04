Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Indian PM Narendra Modi has become the pupil of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and he is conspiring to change the demographics of Kashmir illegally.

He was talking to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid who along with other delegates called on him in Governor House Lahore on Tuesday.

Matters regarding the measures taken by the Health Department to contain the spread of Corona virus came under discussion during this meeting. On the other hand, delegates from different districts also called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Governor Punjab said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmiris on every world forum. He said that we will observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Punjab like other provinces of the country. He further said that we reject Narendra Modi’s plan to turn a Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority. This conspiracy is a persecution of humanity and fundamental human rights and we will raise voice against this on every international forum.

Whilst condemning the inhumane lock down in Kashmir, Ch Sarwar said that the silence of Human Rights organisations on Indian atrocities in Kashmir is also oppression. He maintained that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and we will not leave any stone un-turned for freedom in Kashmir. We will fight for Kashmir cause till the last drop of blood in our bodies, he said.

During a meeting with Provincial Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Governor paid tribute to the healthcare heroes who have been battling with Corona virus on the front line. He said that the Smart lock down policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan has yielded positive results in stemming the spread of Corona virus as there is a considerable decline in Corona virus patients and deaths but the challenge is not over yet. He urged the public to continue observing govt SOP's in order to get rid of the novel Corona virus.

Ch Sarwar hailed the front line doctors and nurses as heroes and he said that a Corona heroes wall will be built in Governor House to pay tribute to all the doctors and healthcare staff for their selfless services during the Corona virus Pandemic.

Provincial Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there is a huge decline in Corona virus patients and Corona-related deaths. The Punjab government and Punjab Health Department are utilizing all resources to curb the spread of Corona virus. She reiterated that the public should continue observing the government SOP's. With the cooperation of the public, we will succeed in defeating this deadly Corona virus, she added.