LAHORE - In the changing political scenario where the opposition parties are gearing up to get rid of the PTI government, an emergency meeting of the PML-Q held here on Monday decided to reconsider its alliance with the PTI government if the latter fails to adhere to the power-sharing deal. Held against the backdrop of NAB’s activism against the party leadership and the opposition parties’ move to dismantle the present government, the meeting also decided to consult party MPAs in Punjab Assembly and senior leadership of the party to take them into confidence over the developing situation. Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain chaired the meeting while Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussein Elahi and Shafay Hussain also participated. “After formulating the strategy in consultation with the senior leadership and leaders, important decisions will shortly be taken”, a press release issued at the end of the meeting said. Party sources said that there was great unrest among the PML-Q lawmakers and the party ranks as the PTI government was not keeping up its promises made to its coalition partner. Earlier, it was reported that it was decided in the meeting that PML-Q will continue to support Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in case of any no confidence motion moved against him by the Opposition. But in case he is forced to resign and the PTI brings some other candidate, Ch Parvez Elahi will run for the office of Chief Minister, reported the news channel. However, there was no confirmation from the PML-Q sources about this point being discussed in Monday’s meeting. Party sources said that PML-Q was not interested in the chief ministership of Punjab and it will continue to support Sardar Usman Buzdar in all circumstances.