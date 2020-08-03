Share:

Islamabad-Police have arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered cash, drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad Police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers, he said.

He added SP (Rural Zone) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi Including SHO Sihala police station Muhammad Bashir along with others which arrested red handed a member of diesel and petrol thief gang identified as Azhar Mehmood and recovered Rs 7 lac cash from him. A case has been registered and further investigation was underway from him.

Furthermore, Kohsar police arrested four accused Murad Masih, Asad Ashiq, Arif Saleem, and Zahid Saleem and recovered 240 litre alcohol, 40 litre beer, and 11 bottles wine from their possession.

He said Homicide Units industrial Area Circle recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of arrested accused Tayyeb Hafez. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Yousaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Lohi bher police arrested accused Noor Gul and Javed Iqbal and recovered 240 gram hashish and 40 gram Ice from their possession.

Secretariat police apprehended Haider Ali and recovered 20 litre alcohol from him. Koral police arrested accused Nayyer Iqbal and recovered 1430 kilogram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them. During special checking across the city, police nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like drugs to secure their future.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person in the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for prompt action against them.

On the other hand, a citizen caught a gang of suspected dacoits when the criminals barged into his flat in limits of PS Khanna and handed them over to police. The citizen also seized the weapons of suspected dacoits. DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed confirmed the development and said First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the suspected dacoits while further investigation was under way.