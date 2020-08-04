PESHAWAR - In pursuance of Government of Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division’s Office Memorandum, the following office timings are notified for observance by the provincial government Offices working on 5/6 days a week basis with immediate effect.
According to detail, Offices working on 5 days a week basis will observe from Monday to Friday the office timing from 9.00am to 5.00pm while offices working on 6 days a week basis will observe the office timing from Monday to Thursday and Saturday as 9.00 am to 4.00pm and Friday as 9.00am to 1.00pm.