PESHAWAR - In pursuance of Gov­ernment of Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division’s Office Memoran­dum, the following office timings are notified for ob­servance by the provincial government Offices work­ing on 5/6 days a week basis with immediate effect.

According to detail, Of­fices working on 5 days a week basis will observe from Monday to Friday the office timing from 9.00am to 5.00pm while offices working on 6 days a week basis will observe the of­fice timing from Monday to Thursday and Saturday as 9.00 am to 4.00pm and Fri­day as 9.00am to 1.00pm.