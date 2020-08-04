Share:

PESHAWAR - Monsoon contingency planning has been initiated at provincial and district levels to assess the level of vulnerabilities in a system­atic way and to map out resourc­es available with all stakeholders, thereby an integrated mechanism is devised for swift response to the impending disaster situation during monsoon season.

PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formulated provincial mon­soon contingency plan for the year 2020 with support from all line departments and district di­saster management units, which provided all the base line first hand information.

The document is brief and com­prehensive and is based on the principle of automated formal sys­temic responses after first time initiation.

Lastly the Covid-19 pandemic and locust attack during this year made the document unique and unprecedented.

Similarly, the district monsoon contingency plan, 2020 contains indicators for all districts.

These indicators include, but are not limited to, introduction of district, map of district, rain­fall and monsoon profile with re­cord of previous three years, seasonal calendar, monsoon dam­ages, compensations paid, re­source mapping, available ma­chinery, philanthropists details, NFIs, vulnerable areas and identi­fied camps, health profile, contact directory and district emergency control room.

Pakistan experiences monsoon season from June to September every year with variable inten­sity of rainfall. Heavy rains can cause floods (flash floods and urban flood). Landslides, gla­cial lake outburst floods and less rainfall in certain parts results into drought like situation. As per historical data/records during monsoon, floods pose innumer­able challenges for disaster man­agement.

It calls for adaptation of a comprehensive and pro-active multi-sectoral strategy at all tiers of response.