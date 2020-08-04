Share:

Lahore - Punjab government will celebrate tiger force day on August 9 in a befitting manner and more than 12 lac saplings will be planted. This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday to review the arrangements. He said that 520 functions will be held and citizens will reiterate the commitment of making Punjab a green province. Provincial ministers and parliamentarians will plant trees in their districts, he added. He regretted the trees were mercilessly cut in the previous tenure in the garb of exhibitory projects which resulted in an increase in environmental pollution. The incumbent government is committed to complete the target of planting ten billion trees in the country by 2023 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he vowed. The government is working to provide a neat and clean environment to the coming generations, the CM added. Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated that a plan has been devised to plant saplings in every district of the province under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.