LAHORE - Punjab government on Monday announced to lift the smart lockdown two days before the announced schedule.

Punjab was placed under strict lockdown four days ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival. It was to remain in force till August 5 (Wednesday), but the government announced to lift all restrictions on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha citing significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Punjab Health Department Monday issued a notification to end the smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed the satisfaction that smart lockdown strategy proved successful to overcome the spread of coronavirus on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha.

The CM said the number of corona patients had been sufficiently decreased in hospitals and smart lockdown policy had been appreciated at different fora.

“The number of corona patients has decreased. As many as 82,563 patients have been recovered and active corona cases are only 8,486 in Punjab.

So far, 93,197 persons have been affected by this virus in Punjab and 73,92,53 have been tested.

CM SATISFIED OVER SECURITY AND SOPs OBSERVANCE ON EID

Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over foolproof security arrangements and observance of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha and commended the role played by police, administration and health professionals while performing their Eid duties.

Those who sacrificed their joys for the relief of the others are praiseworthy, he added. The corona situation is being improved and those following SOPs are praiseworthy. I am thankful to the citizens for cooperating with the government to remain safe from coronavirus, the CM added.

CM, GOVERNOR OFFERED NAMAZ-E-EID AT GOVERNOR HOUSE

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Governor House.

While maintaining social distance, they exchanged Eid greetings. The Chief Minister and Governor Punjab also greeted the people on Eid-ul-Azha. Both the leaders prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

They especially prayed for the freedom of the Kashmiris from Indian tyranny and atrocities.

Ch Sarwar and Usman Buzdar also discussed arrangements made to safeguard life and property of the people and cleanliness on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Buzdar also offered the sacrifice of an animal by following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

CM VISITS MONITORING CELL FOR INSPECTION OF CLEANLINESS steps

On the day of Eid-ul-Azha, the CM visited the Local Government Board Complex in Sanda and inspected the Provincial Monitoring Cell to review the sanitation arrangements.

A high-level meeting was also held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, where he was briefed by Secretary Local Government about the arrangements made for the cleanliness in Punjab including Lahore.

Buzdar inquired about the sanitation situation of various cities from the administration of respective cities through video link and issued necessary instructions. He said that it was a national obligation to keep the cities clean.

He said that prizes will be given to those who will show outstanding performance and explanation will be sought from those showing poor performance.

While instructing to ensure the best sanitation arrangements in Punjab including Lahore, Usman Buzdar said that the animal waste should be disposed of timely.

Animal waste should not be seen in the streets, he added. All cities including Lahore should be clean. He said that solid waste management companies and administration should ensure cleanliness at any cost.

Sanitation arrangements should be better than last year, he added. Officers of the concerned agencies should personally monitor the sanitation arrangements.

He said that all resources should be utilised to improve the sanitation arrangements. Prompt action should be taken on citizens’ complaints.

Buzdar said that he is personally monitoring the cleaning arrangements and action will be taken in case of negligence.

He said that the capacity of the Local Bodies Department is being enhanced. We are heading towards new Local Bodies elections. The new Local Body System will empower the people in real sense. The Local Bodies System will resolve the people’s problems at the grassroots.

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES SHOULD FULFIL RESPONSIBILITY

Buzdar has directed solid waste management companies to ensure that garbage and animal waste is properly disposed of and the vehicles deputed for the cleanliness operation should take a regular round of different localities so that citizens may not face any difficulty.

No compromise will be made on cleanliness and action will be initiated in case of any complaint, he warned.

The CM reiterated that cities should look neat and clean and the citizens should get their animals’ waste disposed of by contacting the cleanliness cell soon after performing the ritual of qurbani. Maintaining the cleanliness of the atmosphere is a collective responsibility, he added. “I am personally supervising cleanliness operation and disposal of animal waste to be completed soon while ensuring compliance of corona SOPs.

CM SEEKS REPORT ABOUT ACCUMULATION OF RAINWATER

Buzdar has expressed indignation over the accumulation of rainwater on the 2nd day of Eid in the provincial metropolis and issued directions to the WASA for its immediate disposal.

He also sought a report about failure in taking advance steps for the disposal of rainwater and directed action against those responsible for this negligence.

The citizens had faced difficulty due to accumulation of rainwater and ignorance of the concerned staff is deplorable, he added.