Ancient part of immune system may underpin severe Covid-19

ISLAMABAD - One of the immune system’s oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of COVID-19 disease, according to a new study from researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Among other findings linking complement to COVID, the researchers found that people with age-related macular degeneration — a disorder caused by overactive complement — are at greater risk of developing severe complications and dying from COVID.

Scientists say parasites are some of Earth’s most important animals

ISLAMABAD - Conservationists have called for urgent action to save parasites before they go extinct, hailing the creatures as essential for the environment. Parasites, which survive by living on another organism, have a ‘bad PR problem’ and are therefore thought of as something to eradicate, US researchers say. Despite their bad reputation, only 4 percent of known parasites can infect humans, and the majority actually serve critical ecological roles.

NASA astronauts splash down in the Gulf of Mexico

ISLAMABAD - NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule and have emerged from the cabin, stepping foot on Earth the first time in 63 days. ‘Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,’ said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters. The spacefairing heroes will be flown in a helicopter to the Pensacola Naval Air Station, where they will be shuttled to Johnson Space Center in Houston - NASA’s official home base for astronauts.