RAWALPINDI - The rescuers of Rescue 1122 have pulled out a two and half year old boy from 120 feet deep well alive and moved him to hospital for medical treatment in Bewel, Gujar Khan, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday. He added the condition of boy identified as Muhammad Essa son of Sikandar Mehmood is stable. According to him, the incident happened in Bewel Village of Gujar Khan when the baby boy accidentally fell into a 120 feet deep and 9 inch narrow well. Shortly after, the family members and locals alerted Rescue 1122 that rushed to the scene, he said. He added that after four hour and 15 minutes long operation, the rescuers managed to pull out the baby boy alive from deep well and moved him to a private hospital for medical treatment. Later, Rescue 1122 shifted the boy to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kallar Syedan on advice of doctors, he said. Locals appreciated the efforts of rescuers of 1122 Emergency Service.